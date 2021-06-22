'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' New Trailer Unmasks Snake Eyes' New Purpose; Watch

On Monday, June 21, the makers of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins dropped the new trailer of the movie that centres around the story of G.I Joe character Snake Eyes. The Snake Eyes cast includes Henry Golding playing the titular role along with Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes trailer out now

The trailer gives the viewers a peek into the ninja warrior history and also gives a first look into the other key characters in the movie, Storm Shadow and Baroness. The Snake Eyes trailer titled "Behind the Mask" shows Henry getting introduced to the 600-year-old Japanese clan called the Arashikage after he saves their heir apparent's life. The heir in turn of saving his life offers Henry a purpose - to become a ninja warrior. The trailer documents Snake Eyes' journey of undergoing rigorous training, and completing the three challenges that he needs to overcome in order to become a warrior to attain the ancient Arashikage knowledge and power. The trailer also gives a hint into their enemy Cobra which is a shadow organisation dedicated to the global revolution. The trailer promises the movie to be packed with a lot of action and will also focus on the bond between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. It also revealed that Snake Eyes release date is July 23, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Reactions to the Snake Eyes trailer

The trailer received a mixed response from the netizens as some were adamant that a ninja's face is never shown and they are supposed to be mute, unlike the way it is in the movie while the others argued that the upcoming movie is an origin story and thus the face of the ninja warrior is shown. Many netizens also shared their excitement about watching the movie. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter and YouTube below.

WE AREN'T SUPPOSED TO SEE WHAT IS BEHIND THE MASK! THAT'S THE ENTIRE POINT! — Ludo (@_TheLudonarrian) June 21, 2021

I barely know anything about G.I Joe but I'm pretty sure we're never intended to see the characters face and they don't talk. — Sirstevesaloticus (@DestructoSteve) June 21, 2021

It’s an origin story. We wasn’t mute until the helicopter accident that disfigured him. He didn’t wear a mask until then either, — Toyroom (@Toy_Room) June 21, 2021

It’s an origin story. He wasn’t born mute. — Toyroom (@Toy_Room) June 21, 2021

Seeing this trailer now has me even more pumped for this movie! #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/ZQqQn0vF1M — Ryan Havican (@Superfan44t) June 21, 2021

This already looks like it's going to be one of my favorite movies ever 🙌 — Edward Del Rosario (@ejaydelrosario) June 21, 2021

Henry Golding is absolutely perfect as #SnakeEyes as he looks fantastic in the iconic black suit! This will easily be the best G.I Joe movie! The action is brutal & intense! Storm Shadow is so cool plus I know that Iko Uwais will be such a badass! Definitely seeing this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/mrNaZ8xKEM — Josh❤️ Loki & Luca #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) June 22, 2021

It will be a treat in theatre!! 🥺

I wish we don't had the pandemic crisis in India..

By the way..I'll wait ! This looks lit 🔥 — Sirajul 💫 (@iamsirajul) June 21, 2021

This is going to be awesome movie when it comes to being on a new level count on snake eyes pic.twitter.com/tn7WUL4HrZ — Ultrabunga22 (@ultrabunga22) June 21, 2021

More about Snake Eyes

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes is an action thriller with screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is a story about a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage and upon his arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him with a home which is something that he’s been longing for. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, his honour and allegiance will be tested before he goes on to become one of the greatest warrior Snake Eyes.

