Snake Eyes New Character Posters Featuring Henry Golding, Úrsula Corberó & Others Out Now

Snake Eyes is an upcoming spin-off movie of the G.I. Joe film series and tells the origin story of the titular character. It has Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the lead hero, replacing Ray Park who played the character in the previous projects. The Snake Eyes trailer was dropped a few weeks ago and it excited all the fans. Now, the makers have released new character posters of the movie. Have a look...

New Snake Eyes posters introducing the team

Paramount has shared brand-new motion posters featuring the Snake Eyes cast. It includes Henry Golding, Andrew Koji (Warrior), Peter Mensah (300), Haruka Abe (47 Ronin), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Takehiro Hira (Lost Girls & Love Hotels), and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist). A small detail about each of their characters is also revealed for the first time. Check out the new Snake Eyes posters below. The movie arrives in theatres on July 23, 2021.

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes

It’s time to declassify his story. @HenryGolding is #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/Gzk2cgyDsW — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Andrew Koji as Tommy / Storm Shadow

A loyal friend. A deadly foe. Andrew Koji is Storm Shadow. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/tDZR5ZGSD3 — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Peter Mensah as Blind Master

Skilled, resilient, and a trusted leader of the Arashikage clan. @PMensahOnline is the Blind Master in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/mzZBljWx3C — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Haruka Abe as Akiko

She'll protect the Arashikage clan at all costs. @HarukaAbe is Akiko in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/S5MvLxA7Sk — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Iko Uwais as Hard Master

Training begins now. 👊 @Iko_Uwais is the Hard Master. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/P1oYRuOQee — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Samara Weaving as Scarlett

One of the Joes’ top recruits. One of Cobra’s biggest problems. @Sweaving is Scarlett. #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/9AAO4jp4Uc — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Takehiro Hira as Kenta

He’s determined to get his revenge. Takehiro Hira is Kenta in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23 pic.twitter.com/A1ztByY6lt — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness

Power is what she strives for. @ursulolita is Baroness in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23. pic.twitter.com/43nfYU4Umx — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 10, 2021

Snake Eyes Trailer

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes is an action thriller. The screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, and the story is by Spiliotopoulos. The plot follows a lone fighter as he is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja group named the Arashikage. He discovers that his loyalties are being tested when secrets from his past are exposed. The warrior goes on to become the hero called Snake Eyes. Steven Allerick is also part of the Snake Eyes cast in an undisclosed role.

