Snake Eyes New Character Posters Featuring Henry Golding, Úrsula Corberó & Others Out Now

Snake Eyes has got a whole new bunch of motion posters of its lead cast including Henry Golding, Úrsula Corberó. Check them out to know more.

Snake Eyes

IMAGE: SNAKEEYESMOVIE TWITTER


Snake Eyes is an upcoming spin-off movie of the G.I. Joe film series and tells the origin story of the titular character. It has Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the lead hero, replacing Ray Park who played the character in the previous projects. The Snake Eyes trailer was dropped a few weeks ago and it excited all the fans. Now, the makers have released new character posters of the movie. Have a look...

 

New Snake Eyes posters introducing the team

Paramount has shared brand-new motion posters featuring the Snake Eyes cast. It includes Henry Golding, Andrew Koji (Warrior), Peter Mensah (300), Haruka Abe (47 Ronin), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Takehiro Hira (Lost Girls & Love Hotels), and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist). A small detail about each of their characters is also revealed for the first time. Check out the new Snake Eyes posters below. The movie arrives in theatres on July 23, 2021. 

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes

 

Andrew Koji as Tommy / Storm Shadow

 

Peter Mensah as Blind Master

 

Haruka Abe as Akiko

 

Iko Uwais as Hard Master

 

Samara Weaving as Scarlett

 

Takehiro Hira as Kenta

 

Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness

 

Snake Eyes Trailer 

 

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes is an action thriller. The screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, and the story is by Spiliotopoulos. The plot follows a lone fighter as he is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja group named the Arashikage. He discovers that his loyalties are being tested when secrets from his past are exposed. The warrior goes on to become the hero called Snake Eyes. Steven Allerick is also part of the Snake Eyes cast in an undisclosed role.

IMAGE: SNAKE EYES MOVIE TWITTER

 

