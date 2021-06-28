'Snake Eyes' New Trailer Shows Fresh Footage Featuring Henry Golding

Snake Eyes is an upcoming spin-off movie of the G.I. Joe film series and tells the origin story of the titular character. It stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the lead hero, replacing Ray Park who portrayed the character in the previous projects. The Snake Eyes trailer teaser was dropped a few weeks ago and it excited all the fans. Now, the makers have released not one but two new trailers.

New Snake Eyes trailer has fresh scenes

Paramount Pictures has shared Snake Eyes International Trailer and Snake Eyes "Behind the Mask" Trailer. Both have some new and some similar sequences. The international video starts with the titular character doing daredevil stunts on a bike and running away in a car. He reveals that he saved Tommy because he saw honor in his eyes. Tommy takes Snake Eyes to his home and offers him to be a part of his ninja family as they battle, Cobra, the world's largest terrorist organisation. He initially refuses by saying that this isn't his fight. Snake Eyes discloses that the reason behind his name is because he had bad luck all his life. Tommy offers him the purpose of defending people. There are impressive action scenes between different characters. At the end the trailer gives a look at Henry Golding in his costume. Check out the International Snake Eyes trailer below.



Snake Eyes "Behind the Mask" Trailer has a few brand-new footage. It starts with Henry Golding in a fight club defeating a strong opponent. At his gang place, he is given a gun to kill his brother in arms, Tommy. He denies and the two seemingly get into hand-to-hand combat. Tommy takes Snake Eyes to his home as he saved his life. Different from the international trailer, this video gives a glimpse at Snakes Eyes training at the ninja clan. He has to complete three challenges to become a warrior. With some same scenes, it ends with a look at Golding's suit and also his high-tech motorcycle. Take a look at the trailer below.



Snake Eyes casts Andrew Koji (Warrior), Peter Mensah (300), Haruka Abe (47 Ronin), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Takehiro Hira (Lost Girls & Love Hotels), and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist). Directed by Robert Schwentke, the screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, from a story by Spiliotopoulos. Snake Eyes is set to arrive on July 23, 2021.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SNAKE EYES TRAILER

