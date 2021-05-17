'Snake Eyes' Trailer: Netizens Call Henry Golding Starrer 'short' But 'impressive'

The trailer for the next instalment of the GI Joe Origins franchise, Snake Eyes has just released on YouTube. The Henry Golding starrer has got fans excited for its arrival towards the end of July 2021 as they have expressed in their comments, under the trailer. Scroll along and take a look at some of the reactions here.

A look at Snake Eyes trailer reaction

The trailer came out on Monday, May 17, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of Paramount Pictures, who are the worldwide distributors of the film. The movie is directed by Robert Schwentke, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Josh Feldman, Erik Howsam and Brian Goldner are bankrolling it. Snake Eyes arrives in theatres on July 23, 2021; with its description reading, “Every warrior has a beginning. Watch the NEW trailer for #SnakeEyes starring Henry Golding”.

Take a look at some of the comments here,

Further on the description reads, “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him”.

A look at Snake Eyes cast

The movie will reveal the origin story of the iconic character Snake Eyes, from the GI Joe series with Henry Golding playing the lead. Further on, Andrew Koji plays Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó plays The Baroness, Samara Weaving plays Scarlett, Haruka Abe plays Akiko, Tahehiro Hira plays Kenta and Iko Uwais will be seen as Hard Master. The movie will also feature Steven Allerick in a pivotal role, which hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Its story has been written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has also penned the screenplay along with Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharpnel. Snake Eyes will be produced under the banners of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Skydance Media, Entertainment One and Di Bonaventura Pictures. Cinematography for Snake Eyes will be handled by Bojan Bazelli.

Image: Still from Snake Eyes trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.