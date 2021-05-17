Snake Eyes Trailer Sees Henry Goulding Step Into Shoes Of Beloved G.I. Joe Fighter

The much-awaited trailer of the G.I. Joe reboot film, namely Snake Eyes, has finally made it online. The trailer sees Snake Eyes cast list being front-lined by Henry Goulding of Crazy Rich Asians fame, who will play the titular character. The trailer of the feature presentation presents the G.I. Joe spinoff/prequel film as a martial arts actioner that traces the journey of the relentless warrior who will ultimately take on the persona of the beloved character. The trailer can be found below.

Snake Eyes trailer featuring Henry Goulding:

It wasn't too long ago when the first pictures of Goulding as the character were released by the actor himself. The pictures see the Crazy Rich Asians actor in the skin of the personality who will one day become to be known as Snake Eyes. In addition to the same, the likes of Koji Andrew, Samara Weaving and Ursula Corbero of Money Heist fame can be seen as their respective characters in the film.

Snake Eyes first looks:

A little about Snake Eyes:

In his youth, Snake Eyes, along with Storm Shadow, was trained by the Arashikage Clan. A homeless Caucasian child, entered the clan's home seeking food, only to be caught by a young Storm Shadow who intended to "punish" the stranger for stealing. Snake trained with the clan with Storm Shadow as his sparring partner. Storm constantly beat him brutally in their training, much to the Master's disapproval. Eventually, Snake was able to beat Storm in a training session; something that pleased him and the Master profoundly. Storm Shadow's defeat at the hands of Snake Eyes, who is a relative outsider, eventually angered him and led to several battles between her and Snake Eyes over the years.

A little about Snake Eyes cast:

In addition to Goulding, Snake Eyes cast list includes the likes of Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, Haruka Abe, and Takehiro Hira, amongst others. As far as Snake Eyes release date is concerned, the film will be released in theatres only coming July 23rd. More information regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

