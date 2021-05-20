Snake Eyes: Ursula Corbero Shares Film's Trailer; 'Money Heist' Co-star Pedro Reacts

Ahead of the highly-anticipated superhero film Snake Eyes' release on the silver screen in July this year, the makers of this Henry Golding starrer dropped its trailer on YouTube on May 17. Following its release, on Wednesday, Spanish actor Ursula Corbero, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film, shared the Snake Eyes trailer on her Instagram handle to increase fans' excitement for its big-screen release. Soon after Ursula's post surfaced on social media, her Money Heist co-star Pedro Alonso was among the many celebrities who reacted to it and expressed his excitement about the upcoming film.

Ursula Corbero asks netizens to "get ready" for 'Snake Eyes'

Helmed by filmmaker Robert Schwentke, the American superhero film Snake Eyes is all set to hit the theatres on July 23, 2021. The film stars the Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast including Ursula Corbero in key roles. After the much-awaited trailer of the Paramount Pictures film released, leading lady Ursula shared it with her fans on Instagram and asked them to "get ready" for Snake Eyes' release.

The video clip posted by the 31-year-old from the trailer of the upcoming film features some high octane action sequences. Posting the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Get ready for this, baby #SnakeEyes @snakeeyesmovie Only in theatres July 23". Alongside Ursula and Henry, the Snake Eyes cast also boasts of Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe and Takehiro Hira.

Check out Ursula Corbero's Instagram post below:

Soon after the Snatch actor's post did the rounds on the internet, netizens, as well as her celebrity pals, flocked to its comment section to share their reaction to the trailer. Among the many were Ivan Gomez, Thais Blume, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Andrea Duro and her popular series Money Heist's co-star, Pedro Alonso. Take a look at some comments below:

Ursula Corbero essayed the lead role of Tokyo in the Netflix series Money Heist. The makers of the Spanish heist crime drama wrapped the shoot of its much talked about last and fifth season recently. A couple of days ago, Ursula shared a streak of BTS photos with her co-stars and penned an emotional note on Instagram to bid farewell to team Money Heist. Have a look:

