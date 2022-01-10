SNL Comedian Pete Davidson Pays Tribute To Bob Saget, Calls Him 'nicest Man On The Planet'

Actor-comedian Bob Saget best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America’s Funniest Home Videos passed away on Monday at the age of 65. The actor was on his stand-up tour where he was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando. Several celebs and co-stars of the comedian poured in their condolences and paid last tributes.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson penned down an emotional note on the passing away of Bob Saget. In his note, Pete called Saget one of the 'nicest men on the planet'.

Pete Davidson pays tribute to Bob Saget

Since Pete Davidson is not on any of the social media platforms, he shared his statement via his SNL co-star Dave Sirus' Twitter handle. Paying tribute to Bob Saget, Pete wrote-

"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay. I love you Bob it was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

As per AP, Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said, "we are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure also offered their condolences on his death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him, I love you so much Bobby," Stamos wrote on his Twitter. While Candace wrote, "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Image: AP/Instagram/@petedaveidson