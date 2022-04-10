‘SNL’ Host Colin Jost Takes Dig At Will Smith’s 10-yr Oscars Ban: 'Is That A Punishment?'

Will Smith has been at the centre of the storm for the past fortnight after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Numerous celebrities have condemned his action and the Academy, which was at the receiving end of criticism from a section for not ousting the former from the event, took action too by banning the actor from attending the Oscars or any other Academy-award related event for 10 years.

Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost, also the husband of Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, took a dig at the Academy's decision in the latest episode. The comedian-writer asked if it was indeed a punishment if Smith was banned from attending the awards, but be eligible to be nominated and even win the award.

Jost on Saturday Night Live questioned the 'punishment', pointing out that Smith could still be nominated, win an award, and even attend the after-party of the premier awards event despite the Academy's ban The artiste then joked that the Oscar winner was only banned from attending the 'four-hour ceremony', where Jost quipped that 'someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.'

The 39-year-old also suggested the 'real punishment' for Will Smith would be to host the Oscars next year. Jost said in jest that nothing could make one 'question your choices' than hosting an award show. He was referring to the time when him and his co-host Michael Che had hosted the Emmy awards and received criticism from one section.

Harry Lennix feels Oscar ban is not enough

Meanwhile, actor Harry Lennix, in a column for Variety, felt the Will Smith resigining from the Academy and the organisation banning him for 10 years from attending the Oscars and other events were not enough. The Blacklist star said the actor returning his award was the only way to restore the integrity of the Oscars. He urged Smith to express-mail his trophy to the Academy, calling the latter a 'playground bully' and added that the ban was a 'little more than a time out' for the King Richard star.