Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson Roped In To Host NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

As the premiere date of NBC’s American Song Contest was recently postponed, a delightful piece of news just arrived the fans' way revealing the names of the two popular artists who will be hosting the show. According to Variety, it was unveiled that the American rapper, Snoop Dogg and the American singer and songwriter, Kelly Clarkson will be hosting NBC’s American Song Contest this year. Read further ahead to get all the details about the highly-awaited NBC’s American Song Contest.

The American Song Contest is the U.S. adaptation of The Eurovision Song Contest that is being organised for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually. The contest will feature live musical performances representing all 50 U.S. states, five territories, and Washington, D.C. as they will compete for the best hit song.

The broadcast network released a statement sharing information about the contest. It read, “An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate grand final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.”

Kelly Clarkson excited to host American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg

Furthermore, as Snoop Dogg was roped in to host the show, he expressed his happiness on the same and mentioned how honoured he was to host the show alongside his little sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas. On the other hand, even Kelly Clarkson shared words of praise for the rapper and stated how excited she was to host the show with him. She also mentioned how she'd always been a fan and loved the concept of Eurovision and added that she was thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America.

She stated, “I have been a fan and love the concept of ‘Eurovision’ and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

American Song Contest premiere date

The contest will be held between 21 March 2022 to 9 May 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will consist of two-hour episodes airing every Monday for eight weeks while the final episode will release on 9 May.

