American rapper and singer Snoop Dogg is going to turn 50 on his birthday this year which falls on October 20. The rapper in a candid chat revealed his plans for his milestone birthday while jokingly calling himself old school. The 49-year-old rapper shared that he is planning to have a player's ball party for his 50th.

Snoop Dogg calls himself an "old school" while revealing 50th birthday plans this year

In an interview with People magazine, the rapper shared that he might be doing a players ball party as he wants everyone to be dressed up for the event, give away awards and have some good musical performances. Calling himself old-school, Snoop Dogg further said, "I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, ‘I had the time of my life.’”

He added that his event will have a dress code, too, and expects everyone to be dressed up by saying, "Everybody has to dress up, you can’t just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine yards.”

Snoop Dogg shares his feelings about getting older

The rapper also opened up about his feeling related to getting older and shared that everyone gets better over time. Comparing himself to fine wine, he said, "You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time.” He explained that one needs to look at getting older as getting wiser and one learns how to treat oneself as well as others. He further added, "You learn what life is about. So every precious day you are here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That’s what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day.”

A look at Snoop Dogg's albums

Snoop Dogg made his debut in 1992 and has been known to be one of the most popular rap & hip-hop music artist in the world. He also received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2018. Some of his most famous albums include No Limit Top Dogg, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment, Paid Tha Cost to Be Tha Boss among several others.

Apart from being a rapper, Snoop Dogg is also an actor and has been a part of various Hollywood movies. Some of Snoop Dogg's movies include Training Day, Whiteboyz, Bones.

IMAGE: SNOOP DOGG'S INSTAGRAM

