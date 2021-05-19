Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts Due To Mental Health Issues

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus in a recent Instagram post revealed her mental health struggles. In an Instagram video, Cori talked about how she once contemplated "committing suicide". Snoop Dogg’s daughter revealed how some issues that stemmed from her childhood led her to deal with plenty of self-esteem issues. Find out what Snoop Dogg’s daughter revealed about her personal struggles on social media below.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus opens up about mental health struggles

Many celebrities in the past have opened up about their mental health struggles. Social media has enabled these celebs to come clean about their personal struggles to their fans and loved ones. Recently, Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus opened about her mental health struggles and how she once contemplated ending her life.

In an Instagram post, Cori shared a few pictures from her brunch date with her boyfriend Wayne and along with these pictures she wrote, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you (Wayne) & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife, is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU”. Take a look at Cori Broadus’ Instagram post below.

Due to this Instagram post, Snoop Dogg’s daughter received immense support from her family, fans, and loved ones. The comment section of this post was flooded with supportive comments by them. Soon after this post, Cori once again took to Instagram and shared a video of herself detailing her personal struggles and what led her to contemplate suicide at a very young age.

In this 36-minute long Instagram video, Cori revealed that she was bullied from a young age and was body-shamed and called out for having a darker complexion as compared to her brothers. This bullying led her to cry and vent out her emotions. Snoop Dogg’s daughter revealed that these constant comments made her want to end her life at the age of 13. In the video, Cori further confessed that she once cried to her mother and asked her why she was ugly and why did she choose to give birth to her? Snoop Dogg’s daughter revealed how she asked her mother why she does not look like her brothers. Watch Cori Broadus’ Instagram video below.

IMAGE: PRINCESS BROADUS' INSTAGRAM

