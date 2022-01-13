'Snow White': Andrew Burnap Joins Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler In Disney's Live-action Remake

Disney is all set to make a live-action remake of the popular fairytale Snow White and has found its male lead. Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap has been cast as the male lead of Snow White's live-action remake. Burnap will be joining Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot who will be playing Snow White and Evil Queen respectively.

Andrew Burnap joins the cast of Snow White live-action remake

As per Deadline, Andrew Burnap has been cast alongside West Side Story fame Rachel Zegler as the male lead of Disney's live-action remake of Snow White. Burnap will be playing a new lead character instead of Prince Charming or the Huntsman from the previous versions. The movie also stars Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the evil queen.

The latest adaptation of Disney’s classic 1938 animated film Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb. The movie will also feature original songs from the La La Land duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The production of the movie will reportedly go on floors in the UK this spring.

More about Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap has primarily worked in theatre and earned a Tony last year for his portrayal of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez's play The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry. The actor has also been involved in the production of This Day Forward, The Legend of Georgie McBride and Troilus and Cressida, among other shows. Burnap has also appeared in some films like in the indies Spare Room and The Chaperone, starring opposite Skyler Samuels in the former and Haley Lu Richardson in the latter.

Burnap will soon be seen sharing the screen with Andrew Garfield in Hulu's mystery series Under the Banner of Heaven based on the novel of the same name written by Jon Krakauer. It is adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and directed by David Mackenzie. The actor will also be seen in Apple TV's series WeCrashed opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The series is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery and follows the life of Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork.

Image: Instagram/@canali