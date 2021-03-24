Snyder Cut Won't Be Followed By David Ayer's Suicide Squad Cut, Confirms WarnerMedia CEO

Zack Snyder's Justice League will not be followed by an Ayer Cut release. WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff has confirmed the same in a recent interview. Many DC fans are aware of this, the 2016 Suicide Squad turned out to be extremely different after post-production. In an old tweet, David Ayer has discussed these differences and how he would be happy to see his cut of the film being released.

Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut to not be released by WarnerMedia

DC fans campaigned for more than a year for the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Soon ‘Snyder Cut’ even began trending on social media. This campaign gained immense popularity and now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally released. The Snyder Cut has become a hot topic of discussion on social media since its release and DC fans cannot stop raving about it.

But the Snyder cut release, had led to many DC fans expecting the premiere of Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut. This expectation has been shot down by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff in an interview with Variety. In the interview, Ann said that they will not be developing “David Ayer’s cut”. The CEO further talked about Snyder Cut and said that the company appreciates the DC fans love for Zack’s work.

She further added that they are grateful for Zack Snyder’s contribution to the DC universe. But she also confirmed that the recently released Snyder Cut completes the director’s trilogy. She further added that she happy that is cut has been released but now the company is focusing on its other multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed now.

Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut details

As mentioned earlier, Snyder Cut’s release led to many fans speculating about the release of Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut. Since the film that released in 2016 had significant differences than the David Ayer’s take on the film. According to IGN’s report, Ayer’s cut was going to include a different villain altogether and this character would be closely related to the Justice League. Moreover, Ayer’s cut was also going to have more scenes of Jared Leto as Joker. Back in 2020, David Ayer even tweeted about his cut and said that his film would have been easy to complete and said that his film in the end got the “Edward Scissorhands treatment”.

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

Image Credit: David Ayer Instagram