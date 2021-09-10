'So Much Fun': Priyanka Chopra Praises Camila Cabello’s 'Cinderella', Says 'loved It'

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Friday, 10 September 2021, and posted a still from the latest Camila Cabello film, Cinderella. In the story, she mentioned that she loved the movie. The film is a romantic musical that gives an all-new twist to the traditional version of the popular fairy tale. The film also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

Priyanka Chopra on Camila Cabello’s all-new 'Cinderella'

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her TV screen, which featured Camila Cabello from the film Cinderella. Chopra mentioned in her Instagram story that she ‘loved Cinderella’. She also wrote, “So much fun.” She tagged the cast of the film as she complimented it on social media.

Here’s the story Priyanka Chopra posted about Cinderella

More about Cinderella

The 2021 version of Cinderella revolves around Camila Cabello’s character, who is an ambitious woman with the dream of establishing her own shop called 'Dresses by Ella'. Directed by Kay Cannon, the film takes a modern look at the original tale by Charles Perrault. An interesting fact about the film is that one of the film’s producers was James Corden.

Watch the trailer here:

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections was released. The film will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Neo. It will also feature Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, and other talented actors. The film will be the fourth in the Matrix franchise. The action-packed trailer opens with Neo having no recollection of the past, but remembers glimpses of his life in the Matrix. As the trailer progresses, the actor bumps into some old and some new faces in the franchise, Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra being one of them.

Priyanka Chopra will also make a comeback in the Bollywood industry with the much-awaited Jee Le Zara. The film will star fan-favourites including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will mark Bollywood’s first all-female road trip film. The film will be written by Zoya Akhtar and will go on floors soon.

Image:Team Priyanka, Cinderella-Twitter