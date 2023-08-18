Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Details About Her Hollywood Debut Film Monkey Man

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking in the success of the second season of her web series Made in Heaven. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut Monkey Man. She recently shared details about the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala says her Hollywood film is gearing up for release

After attaining popular success for her web series Made In Heaven 2, the actress conducted a brief ‘Ask-me-anything’ session on her Instagram. One of her followers asked Sobhita about her next projects. To this, she replied that she has two releases lined up one of which is her maiden Hollwyood film, Monkey Man.

Monkey Man marks the directorial debut of the Indian-origin actor Dev Patel. The film also stars Sikander Kher in his Hollywood debut. The actors shot for the film amid the pandemic in Indonesia for four months. Sobhita once revealed that she had auditioned for the role, five years ago and was elated when she came to know, she has bagged the project.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Monkey Man

While talking about the film, two years back, Sobhita recalled how she got the part. She said, “had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film Festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).” She added that liked the complexity of her character which had “tender dilemmas that were as glamorous as sorrowful”.

Monkey Man is an action thriller film. It reportedly narrates the tale of an ex-felon who lives in India and has been released from prison. The protagonist struggles to find a place in the corporate world and questions moral values.