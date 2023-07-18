Last Updated:

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce: Ex-couple's Relationship Timeline

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage. This came as a surprise to their fans.

Hardika Gupta
Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
1/8
Image: Twitter

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage. This came as a surprise to their fans. Here's their relationship timeline. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
2/8
Image: Twitter

The former couple initally met each other at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 through actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
3/8
Image: Twitter

During that time, the actress was engaged to to Nick Loeb. But after a few weeks, Sofia announced her breakup with him. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
4/8
Image: Twitter

As soon as the news came out, Manganiello asked Sofia's Modern Family co-star Jesse for her number. But  the actress didn't want to get into a relationship at that point of time.

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
5/8
Image: Twitter

Manganiello revealed that Sofia gave a lot of reasons to him for not dating her. However, eventually things worked out between them and soon they began dating. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
6/8
Image: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In August 2014, Sofia confirmed dating Manganiello. She even introduced him to her family in Miami. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
7/8
Image: Twitter

In December 2014, Manganiello proposed to Sofia while vacationing at the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville, Hawaii, for Christmas. They tied the knot in November 2015. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello
8/8
Image: Twitter

And now on July 17, they announced their divorce. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time," the statement read.

