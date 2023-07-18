Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce: Ex-couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage. This came as a surprise to their fans. Here's their relationship timeline.
The former couple initally met each other at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 through actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
During that time, the actress was engaged to to Nick Loeb. But after a few weeks, Sofia announced her breakup with him.
As soon as the news came out, Manganiello asked Sofia's Modern Family co-star Jesse for her number. But the actress didn't want to get into a relationship at that point of time.
Manganiello revealed that Sofia gave a lot of reasons to him for not dating her. However, eventually things worked out between them and soon they began dating.
In August 2014, Sofia confirmed dating Manganiello. She even introduced him to her family in Miami.
In December 2014, Manganiello proposed to Sofia while vacationing at the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville, Hawaii, for Christmas. They tied the knot in November 2015.