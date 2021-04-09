Sofia Vergara Reminisces On 9 Years Since Saturday Night Live; Thanks SNL Cast

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara is taking a trip down memory lane as she revisits her time on Saturday Night Live. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a special message with her fans and the SNL cast and crew. Rewinding to 2012, when she had the opportunity to work with Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis for a skit on the making of a Pantene ad.

Sofia Vergara revisits her days on SNL

Sofia posted a series of pictures starting off by marking the year when she was invited to be a part of Saturday Night Live. She posted a few pictures with co-actor Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis. One picture showed Kate and Sofia narrating the words shown on a teleprompter. She added the last image of herself with all the members of the former band One Direction. She thanked the cast and crew of SNL in the caption saying she was "still overcome with gratitude".

Sofia Vergara's fans came to the comment section with love, praise and support for the actor. They called her "pretty" and wrote "Wow" for the actor. But Sofia's fans were outnumbered by the One Direction fans who gushed over Sofia's picture with One Direction. Sofia's picture received more than 65,000 likes.

Sofia Vergara on SNL: The Pantene Ad

The skit starts off with the director, played by Jason Sudeikis, welcoming Sofia Vergara, who plays herself, on the sets of the Pantene ad. Another actor Penelope Cruz, played by Kate McKinnon, is one of the other actors who is supposed to be a part of the ad with Vergara. The director explains the two talented actors to narrate the hair-related words which appear on the teleprompter to promote Pantene's new shampoo and conditioner.

The two leading ladies, who are known for having thick accents, recite the hair-related adjectives shown on the screen. While Sofia receives easy words like "Aloe", Penelope or Kate receives big scientific words which are harder to pronounce. The video then shows the two ladies being guided by the director, Jason, and reach a common point leading to a hilarious Pantene shampoo ad. The video has been watched more than 10 million times over the years.

