Sofia Vergara Shares Pic Of Face Smeared With Cake, Calls It 'Just Another Day At Office'

Actor Sofia Vergara, who is currently a judge of season 16 of America's Got Talent, shared a hilarious picture of her, from the sets of her show. Sofia Vergara shared the picture of her messed up face (because of the cake fight) on the show and wrote that this was her day at the office. Check out Sofia Vergara's Instagram post below.

Sofia Vergara's Instagram post describes her day at work

Sofia Vergara shared three images of her 'day at work' on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen sitting with cream all over her face and hair. She gave a deadly look to the person who messed up her entire look, for the show. The other judges of the reality show, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum were also covered with cake frosting and were seen posing for pictures. In the caption, Sofia wrote, "Just another day at the office!! ðŸ˜©ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ @agtðŸŽ¬ðŸŽ¬"(sic). Sofia Vergara chose silver and black wrap- around top and paired it with black trousers. Heidi Klum chose an animal print dress to wear on the episode, while Howie Mandel chose black ensembles and a beige jacket, to complete his outfit.

Sofia's followers on Instagram were left fascinated with her 'day at work'. One of Sofia's followers on Instagram asked her if the thing all over her face was 'Shaving Cream'. One of her followers left 'hearts' for her in the comment section while another left 'laughing emojis' in the comment section. Another Sofia Vergara's fans left a funny comment for her and wrote, 'When you accidentally pour out too much makeup(sic). Check out some other comments below:

Sofia Vergara is a part of the show America’s Got Talent created by Simon Cowell. The show attracts participants from across the United States, to take part and showcase various forms of talents, with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts, variety, and other genres. Sofia Vergara was introduced as the new judge on the show in season 15.

(Image Source: Sofia Vergara/Instagram)

