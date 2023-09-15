Sofia Vergara Walks Out Of America’s Got Talent Stage After Joke About Her Divorce

Actress Sofia Vergara and her estranged husband Joe Manganiello have filed for divorce. Currently, Vergara is part of America’s Got Talent as a judge alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Terry Crews. Recently, the 51-year-old star was part of an episode where Mandel joked about her divorce and her single status. However, she didn’t take it lightly.

3 things you need to know:

Sofia Vergara is one of the judges of America’s Got Talent.

She and Joe Manganiello were married for 8 years.

They tied the knot in 2015 and separated earlier in 2023.

Howie Mandel teases Sofia Vergara

A clip of Sofia Vergara being pushed off the stage is currently going viral on social media. The video, which was captured while the shoot of the show was ongoing, showed Vergara taking a lie detector test. Mandel joked, “Do you see anybody in the audience tonight that you’re interested in?” That’s when Vergara decides that enough is enough and said, “That’s it! That’s it," while removing the lie detector’s attachments.

More about Sofia and Joe’s separation

Joe Manganiello had confirmed the couple's decision to divorce back in July when he announced that he and Vergara (51) are ending things after eight years of marriage. Both called it a "difficult decision". Talking to Page Six, the couple said “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

People reported that two days after the news of their divorce broke out, Manganiello filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, according to the divorce documents, with Vergara citing the same reason. The couple, who had a prenuptial agreement before filing the divorce will divide their shared assets and debts on “the terms of the parties' with the Prenuptial Agreement" determining the total spousal support.

