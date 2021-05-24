'Some Came Running' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Some Came Running is a popular American drama film that had released decades ago in 1958. Directed by Vincente Minnelli, the film is an adaptation of 1957 novel with the same name by author James Jones. The film tells the story of an army veteran who comes back to his house after 16 years, not having met his wealthy brother for a long time. The film stars a list of well-known actors portraying various characters. Following is a list of actors who have played some of the main roles in Some Came Running cast.

Some Came Running cast

Frank Sinatra as Dave Hirsh

Frank Sinatra has played the lead role of Dave, who is an army veteran-turned-author. Sinatra is considered to be one of the most popular actor-singers in the west, having worked in dozens of popular films throughout his career. Some of them include Ocean's 11, Pal Joey, The Manchurian Candidate, The Detective and many more. He has been felicitated with various prestigious awards in the past, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes and many more.

Dean Martin as Bama Dillert

Dean Martin has portrayed Bama in this film, who plays a supporting character to Dave. Quite like Sinatra, Dean was also an actor and a singer and also had a brief career as a comedian. He also used to host his own show called The Dean Martin Show. He had last starred in a film called Terror in the Aisles.

Shirley MacLaine as Ginny Moorehead

Shirley has played yet another major role in the cast of Some Came Running, playing the role of Ginny, who falls in love with Dave. Shirley had not only worked as an actor, but also as a singer, dancer as well as an author. She was last seen in Noelle and will be next seen in American Dreamer.

Arthur Kennedy as Frank Hirsh

Arthur Kennedy has portrayed the character of Frank, who is the estranged elder brother of Dave. Kennedy and is among the most experienced actors in the cast of Some Came Running. He had last starred in the 1990 film Grandpa.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'SOME CAME RUNNING'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.