'Something Special': Jason Momoa Showcases Tribal Tattoo Dedicated To Hawaiian Heritage

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, popular for his roles in Aquaman, Dune, Fast X and more, surprised his fans on Thursday after he revealed a stunning new tattoo on his head to honour his Hawaiian heritage. The actor got rid of his trademark hair in an effort to motivate his 17.1 million fans to use less plastic.

Heading to his Instagram handle, the 43-year-old actor shared a new addition to his scalp, first by announcing that he was en route to New Zealand. He further teased fans that he had 'something special' for them to celebrate the occasion of flying to the country for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, Momoa sported a white tank top, grey joggers and a black bowler hat as he carried a pink bag and showcased his collection of tattoos.

Jason Momoa showcases his new tattoo dedicated to Hawaiian Heritage

As he headed to the plane with all excitement, Jason said, "Hey check it out. Hawaiian airlines. Proud to be Hawaiian, proud to ride Hawaiian. The best part is it goes to New Zealand finally again! It’s been like two years since they were able to go since Covid." Soon after that the Aquaman star took off his hat and turned to face the camera, revealing a sizable tribal tattoo on the side of his head.

Sharing the video, Momoa wrote in the caption, "Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we’re going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEAROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honour 20 years in the making So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single-use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j".

Fans were super impressed with Momoa's new ink, as evident from the reactions in the comments section. A netizen commented, "Congratulations and what an insane Tatoo! LOVE IT"; another fan wrote, "Love the tattoo. Awesomeness. Have a safe trip. We love you Jason", while many people dropped hearts to the post.