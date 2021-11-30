Sonakshi Sinha, Selena Gomez & Global Celebs Promoting Body Positivity Over The Years

Body Shaming and the obsession with 'ideal body type' is not a new phenomenon. Social media is full of trolls pointing fingers and ridiculing others based on appearance. Celebrities with their fairly public lives are intensely scrutinized for their looks. Even the slightest increase or change in their weight is speculated and becomes a topic of conversation online. Female actors are often those to bear the brunt of such backlash, but several of them have been open about it and have endorsed body positivity.

Actors who hit back at body-shaming trolls

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has often faced criticism for her weight and many had reacted to this under the comments section of her pictures to openly bashed her for loading a few pounds. However, she has never let the negativity get to her. Dhupia has often spoken out about body positivity, not just for herself, but also for those who follow her.

The Julie actor endorses being 'proud and comfortable' in one's own skin and wrote, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do."

Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ..👉 #beenthruthicknthin pic.twitter.com/XKkqnth9bl — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 2, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

There have been several incidents when fans and news publications have suspected that the Friends star was pregnant, especially when pictures of her on the beach went viral. Before she joined social media, she penned an article that was published on HuffPost, in which she addressed the rumours.

Aniston wrote, "For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily." She also mentioned it was 'absurd' that society portrays women in the media and compares them to a 'warped standard of beauty'.

Arjun Kapoor

It is important to note that body shaming and trolling are not limited to women in the industry alone. Kapoor has often spoken about his body image issues and battle with obesity. While speaking to MenXP, the 2 States actor mentioned he faced loads of criticism online owing to his physique. However, he decided not to let the criticism impact him and works hard to stay healthy and fit.

Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood actor has exceeded in the field of acting and has also played several roles in Hollywood films. However, she is not exempt from being targeted by online trolls for her looks and is often body shamed. She is also shamed for her age and is often called 'old', especially after her marriage to Nick Jonas, who is younger than her. During an interview with Victoria Secret's VS Voices podcast, she said, "It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it." The global star also emphasised the importance of finding a 'sense of confidence' as she spoke to Filmfare about the issue and mentioned that one should find this confidence in something they bring to the table apart from their looks.

Selena Gomez

The singer's fans definitely remember the time when Gomez spoke about the 'beauty myth' and how it 'traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfil society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty'. This came after the Fetish singer received backlash for a scar that was visible in pictures of her in a bikini that surfaced online. It was later revealed that the scar was from a kidney transplant she had in 2017 and wrote, "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

Selena Gomez shows off transplant scar in bikini https://t.co/bvxGu0YqTr pic.twitter.com/YKs45wjlco — Miss Petite Nigeria (@misspetitenaija) March 19, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg actor has often been the subject of conversation when it came to weight and has always been vocal about facing body shaming from a young age. Speaking to Cosmopolitan Sinha mentioned that when she was in school, she weighed 95 kgs and was bullied for the way she looked. However, the actor, like everyone should, believed there was more to her than her weight and size.

In a video the actor posted in 2019, Sinha read out the names she has been called over the years, including "fatso, elephant, cow on the catway" and much more. The Lootera actor mentioned that she dealt with a lot of name-calling, but now that she has lost 30 kgs, well, nothing has changed. However, Sinha chose to rise above it all and mentioned she has nothing to hide and is more than a number on a scale. Addressing the online bullying the actor wrote, "For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended."

These were just a few examples of what celebrities and others face possibly every day. There are several films too that promote often subtle messages about body image and shaming. In the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character initially does not like Bhumi Pedneker owing to her weight.

However, with several celebrities embracing body positivity and films also including Shaandaar, which portrayed a bride's family backing her and making her feel confident when she was being body shamed in public, offer a glimpse of hope. Dum Laga Ke Haisha also portrayed Bhumi Pednekar as a strong woman, who stood up for herself in the face of body shaming. Bala also was a great portrayal of body positivity, as the issue is not just about weight, but anything that is not considered 'normal' or 'desirable' by society.

