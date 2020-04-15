TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Full Movie Online For Download

Notorious website Tamilrockers has once again stunned the internet users by leaking Jeff Fowler's movie 'Sonic The Hedgehog' which was a blockbuster. Reportedly, known as one of the most notorious websites to allocate copyright material, the Tamilrockers page permits the user to download several numbers of HD and dubbed movies online. It allows website visitors to download anything with the assistance of torrent files. Because of such leaks, the makers and creators of the film have to suffer excessive damage.

About ‘Sonic The Hedgehog':

Sonic The Hedgehog is a family action-adventure flick that released on February 14, 2020. The film is inspired by the Japanese video game franchise of the same name. This Japanese franchise comprises of various video games, printed media and animated television show. Sonic The Hedgehog film is one of the highest-grossing films of February 2020. The film stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz (as the voice of Sonic).

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day in the country. The piracy issue is also being growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

