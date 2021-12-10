'Sonic The Hedgehog 2': First Movie Trailer Released At Game Awards 2021; Watch

Sonic the Hedgedog has been one of the popular video game franchises to be adapted into a film to success. After the first installment, which hit the theatres in 2020, the makers are ready with a sequel. The sequel has been titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the buzz surrounding it has grown with the launch of the trailer at the Game Awards 2021 on Thursday.

Sonic is back for a 'next-level adventure' in the second installment of the franchise. The blue hedgehog is once again battling Dr Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. Apart from the mission to take the villain down, there are numerous fun-filled moments for the viewers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer unveiled

The trailer starts with visuals of Sonic taking a 'quick stretch, little snack' and jumping off a high-rise, but then struggling to gain control of a truck. Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden, tells the protagonist that he was being 'reckless, pretending to be Batman.' He is told, he is 'just a kid.'

However, Tom believes, there will be the moment when Sonic's 'powers will be needed.' 'That moment chooses you," Tom tells Sonic. Sonic finds it hard to believe and quips, 'I just got goosebumps. Did you steal that from Oprah?"

One is then introduced to Dr Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, who has a 'brand new stash.' He comes out in a heavy-duty vehicle, dressed in a swanky red and black suit.

He has 'discovered the source of ultimate power,' a giant green emerald. Sonic sets out on the mission against Dr Robotnik, and finds Miles Tails, who flies them around in an aircraft. They are hammered with bullets by Dr Robotnik and get hit too. The duo continues to face one adventure after another.

Sonic, however, has powers like being able to catch a bullet and send back to the sender. However, he then faces another threat in the form of Knuckles, an echidna, who can easily stop his lightning speed.

The plot of the venture revolves around Sonic and Tails's mission in a globe-trotting journey to stop Dr Robotnik and Knuckles creation destruction with the use of the emerald.

Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz, Tails by Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Knuckles the Echidna by Idris Elba.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been directed by Jeff Fowler. It releases on April 8, 2022.

Game Awards 2021

Meanwhile, the Game Awards was held in Los Angeles on Thursday. Deathloop and Fantasy XIV were the major winners of the day

