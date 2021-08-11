'Sonic The Hedgehog 2': Suicide Squad 2 Star Idris Elba Joins The Cast As Knuckles

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has an update, and its a casting one. The Suicide Squad actor, Idris Elba is reportedly joining the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and we love it! Read on to find out more about the upcoming film and Idris Elba's role in it -

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 releases on April 8, 2022.

Idris Elba joins the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

DC and Marvel Universe actor, Idris Elba has joined the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The Concrete Cowboy actor will play the character of Knuckles who is a red Echidna. In the Sonic video games, Knuckles is the guardian of Master Emerald. The character is also known to be short-tempered and hot-headed.

The character has been described as:

A serious yet gullible anthropomorphic red echidna who is a determined treasure hunter. Though aggressive and short tempered in nature, Knuckles is an experienced formidable fighter with super strength and gifted the ability to glide and climb walls. Having teamed up with Dr. Robotnik, he comes to Earth seeking an emerald of great power.

Idris Elba, who is a 5 time Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner, recently played the role of Robert DuBois / Bloodsport/Milton in the newly released Suicide Squad 2 or The Suicide Squad. The actor has also famously played the role of Heimdall in Thor and its sequels Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War.

More about Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Elba joins the previously announced Sonic The Hedgehog 2 cast which includes James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey. Ben Schwartz plays the role of the titular Sonic, and made his debut as the beloved video game character in 2020.

Jeff Fowler, who also directed the original film, will direct Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The script will once again be written by the original film's writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller who will be joined by John Whittington this time around. The script will reportedly be taken from the one that Casey and Miller wrote based on the original Sega video game.

The film will be produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno. On the other hand, Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales and Tim Miller will all serve as Executive producers.

IMAGE - AP/ SONIC THE HEDGEHOG INSTA

