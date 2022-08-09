'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' All Set For 2024 Release As 'Smurfs' Musical Gets Postponed

Sonic the Hedgehog has been among the popular video game franchises to be adapted into film successfully. Now, after the sucess of the two previous movies of the Sonic franchise, with the latest one being released this year, Paramount Pictures have announced the release date of the third part while pushing back the date for its Untitled Smurfs animated musical.

Paramount Pictures unveils release date for its third Sonic the Hedgehog film

While Sonic will open against James Cameron's Avatar 3, it's not yet clear what kind of box-office competition the new Smurfs musical has in store, reported Deadline. As per Deadline, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will reach theatres on 20 December 2024, while the Smurfs musical will release in February 2025.

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, launched in 2020, sees a small-town police officer (James Marsden) helping the titular blue hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) fight Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey), an evil genius looking to make him the subject of his experiments, and is based on the beloved video game franchise from Sega. Jeff Fowler was directed from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, with the film ultimately grossing over $319.7M worldwide. The sequel hit theatres in the U.S. in April and outdid the gross of the original, at over $400M worldwide.

Sharing about the same, the film's official Instagram handle posted a reel with the caption, "Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024 (sic)".

Earlier, the sequel titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 created a buzz with the launch of the trailer at the Game Awards 2021 on Thursday. The trailer started with visuals of Sonic taking a 'quick stretch, little snack' and jumping off a high-rise, but then struggling to gain control of a truck. Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden, tells the protagonist that he was being 'reckless, pretending to be Batman." He is told taht he is 'just a kid.'

Meanwhile, Paramount announced it plans to make a third Sonic film back in February, announcing its upcoming Smurfs project—centred on the blue humanoid creatures of the same name—back at CinemaCon 2021. Moreover, multiple Smurfs films, based on the Belgian comics, have found considerable success, including The Smurfs (2011), The Smurfs 2 (2013), and Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017).

