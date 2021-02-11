'Sonic The Hedgehog' Sequel Gets A Title, Logo And 2022 Release Date; Details Here

Sonic the Hedgehog is an action-adventure comedy film that released in early 2020. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the movie did wonders at the box office. A sequel was confirmed to be in development. Now the title of the second installment and its premiere date is out.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' sequel title, logo, and release date announced

The makers have revealed a fresh Sonic the Hedgehog title and logo, along with its premiere date. There is not much changed in the title as just number 2 is added at the end of the name. The new Sonic the Hedgehog logo hints at an additional lead character which was shown in the post-credit scene of the first film. The number 2 has two tails confirming that Miles “Tails” Prower will be one of the main leads. He is Sonic’s best friend, sidekick, and most recurring ally. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be arriving on April 8, 2022, in theatres.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plot details are not known yet as the film is in the early development stage. However, the post-credit scene of the first movie shows Tails arriving on earth in search of Sonic. The upcoming part could continue from there. As Tails comes after Sonic has spent much time on Earth, it could be either something bad happening on their planet and they must reunite to stop it or the two will go on new adventures on Earth.

Jeff Fowler, who helmed the first installment as his feature directorial debut, will make a comeback as the director on Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. He will reteam with screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will be producing the movie. Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller will serve as the executive producers. Paramount Pictures has the worldwide distribution rights.

Sonic the Hedgehog cast has Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character with Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. Schwartz will be returning to voice the character in the upcoming sequel. Other details about Sonic the Hedgehog cast for the sequel is not revealed, yet. The first movie earned appreciations from the audiences and became the highest-grossing superhero film of 2020, breaking the decade-long record of Marvel Studios.

