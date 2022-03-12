Sony Pictures Suspends Operations In Russia, Cancels 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' OTT Release

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 17th day and several actors, film festivals and streaming services have extended their support to Ukraine. Sony Pictures had earlier announced that the company would be halting the release of Jared Leto-starrer Morbius in Russia and has now taken yet another decision in the wake of the war. According to a report by Variety, Sony Pictures has also halted other business in the country, including the hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home's OTT release.

Sony Pictures on Russia-Ukraine war

Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra mentioned that the following steps were taken in 'support of the humanitarian efforts' currently underway in Ukraine. According to Variety, he said, "We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region. Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of ‘Morbius’ in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and any future television distribution deals." The company also previously made a huge donation of $2 million to provide humanitarian aid to those impacted by the current situation.

Sony Pictures halts release of Morbius

When the company halted the release of Morbius in Russia, the company issued a statement and mentioned that their thoughts and prayers were with all those impacted and that they hope the situation is resolved at the earliest. They said, according to Variety, "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius".

Walt Disney and Warner Bros. halt operations in Russia

This news comes after Walt Disney recently paused all Walt Disney in Russia owing to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The Guardian reported that the company cited 'unrelenting assault' of Ukraine by Russian forces for the decision. The company said, "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia." Warner Bros. was also among the other media companies that halted releases in Russia as they announced that the much-awaited The Batman would not release in the country.