Sophia Bush Trashes One Tree Hill Dialogues, Calls It “gross Older Man’s Fantasy”

One Tree Hill was a popular teen drama series, which premiered in the early 2000s. Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill in North Carolina, the show initially followed the lives of two half-brothers, Lucas Scott and Nathan Scott. The show which ended in 2012, grabbed some attention recently as actor Sophia Bush, who portrayed the character of Brooke Davis in the series made some big revelations. Now, the actor has once again come forth to call the series an 'older man’s fantasy'.

Sophia Bush lashes out at One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush, in a recent interview, revealed that the show had some dark issues going on behind the scenes. Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the actor revealed that she often pushed back on her character's dialogues as they felt "gross." She also said that she often converses with her friends from the show, and discusses how wrong the dialogues in the show were. She said the dialogues of the female characters in the show were “some gross older man's fantasy," and called them “icky.”

Sophia Bush in One Tree Hill played a teenager who was loved by the show's fans. However, the actor in the interview went on to describe that it was awkward to play a high school student as a woman in her early 20s. Sophia explained that she felt uncomfortable on the show and realized it later in her career. She also said that the show and its characters were a cause for the "fetishization" of having adults play teenagers and thus seeing children through an adult lens. She also made a revelation that in a few One Tree Hill episodes, she was expected to be in her underwear.

One Tree Hill controversies in the past

This is not the first time, the One Tree Hill cast has lashed out at the show and its makers. In 2017, 18 of the show’s women cast and crew members penned a letter alleging that the show’s executive producer Mark Schwahn had physically and emotionally abused and manipulated them. Actor Hilarie Burton had made claims that he had sexually assaulted her during the shoot of the show.

More about One Tree Hill

The show One Tree Hill went on for 9 successful seasons from 2003 to 2012. The show’s cast included actors like Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Barry Corbin amongst others. The show won the Choice Throwback TV Show award at the Teen Choice Awards in 2017. During its time of airing, One Tree Hill episodes were often in news for their irregular timings.

IMAGE: SOPHIA BUSH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.