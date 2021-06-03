Sophia Hutchins Slams Rumours About Romantic Involvement With Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins has been rumoured to be romantically involved with Caitlyn Jenner for a long time. The two have been spotted together several times, both on and off-screen. However, after years of speculations about their relationship, Sophia Hutchins decided to break her silence and address the speculations through social media. She claimed the speculations were fake while calling out a tweet about her relationship with Jenner.

Sophia Hutchins slams rumours about her and Caitlyn's relationship

Sophia Hutchins recently took to her Instagram stories to slam all the speculations about her romantic involvement with Caitlyn Jenner. Sophia added a tweet to her Instagram stories and claimed the news was fake. She also wrote she is not a lesbian. In another story, the 25-year-old further claimed she does not have anything against the LGBTQ+ community, however, the rumours about her and Caitlyn were false. As she clarified herself, she wrote that she loves the entire LGBTQ+ community, but, she has been tired of the rumours involving Caitlyn. She further explained all she has been involved with is men. She also asked people to stop the rumours as it has been years since they began.

Sophia opened about her relationship with Caitlyn during an interview with People Magazine on Wednesday. When asked about her equation with Caitlyn, Sophia said the 71-year-old Olympic gold medalist is like a parental figure to her. Further in the interview, Sophia said how she feels blessed to be close to the Jenner-Kardashian family and claimed that Caitlyn treats her like her daughter.

Sophia Hutchins on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Sophia also appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for Caitlyn's birthday celebration. She took to her Instagram to share a photo from the show in which she and Kim Kardashian were celebrating Caitlyn's birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "So much fun celebrating @caitlynjenner bday! If you haven’t seen the episode check it out on @kuwtk".

How did Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner meet?

Sophia and Caitlyn met through a hairstylist a few years ago. Later in 2017, Sophia became Caitlyn's manager. Since then the two shared a close relationship and went on several vacations together. During a chat with Variety, Caitlyn also referred to Sophia as her best friend.

