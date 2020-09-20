Last Updated:

Sophia Loren's Birthday: List Of Eminent Awards & Accolades Won By 'Two Women' Actress

On Sophia Loren’s birthday, here’s taking a look at her all the accolades the highly esteemed actor won over the decades. Check out the list here.

Sophia Loren

The iconic actor Sophia Loren is celebrating her 86th birthday on Sunday, September 20. Starting her acting journey at the age of 16, Sophia garnered several unprecedented roles under her credit.

During her stellar career, she was a part of notable movies like Two Women, It Started in Naples, and more which made her reach the stardom, she is enjoying today. Sophie Loren created history in 1961 by being the first performer to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language role with her stint in  Two Women. The movie showcased her as a strong-willed mother who braves and assault to save her daughter.

Sophia Loren’s Awards and Nominations

Academy Awards

Nominations:

  • 1965, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Marriage Italian Style

Won:

  • 1962, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Two Women
  • 1991, Honorary Award for a rich career with memorable performances which has added permanent lustre to Hollywood cinema and art.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Golden Globes, USA

Nominations

  • 1961, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, It Started in Naples
  • 1965, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, Marriage Italian Style
  • 1966, World Film Favourite – Female
  • 1971, World Film Favourite – Female
  • 1995, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Ready to Wear

Won:

  • 1964, World Film Favourite - Female
  • 1965, World Film Favourite - Female
  • 1969, World Film Favourite - Female
  • 1977, World Film Favourite – Female

Bambi Awards

Won:

  • 1960, Best Actress International, Houseboat
  • 1961, Best Actress International, Two Women
  • 1962, Best Actress International, El Cid
  • 1963, Best Actress International, The Condemned of Altona
  • 1964, Best Actress International, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
  • 1967, Best Actress International, Arabesque
  • 1969, Best Actress International, More Than a Miracle
  • 2007, Lifetime Achievement
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cannes Film Festival

  • 1961, Best Actress Winner, Two Women

Golden Globes, Italy

  • 1978, Best Actor Winner, A Special Day
  • 1998, Career Golden Globe winner

Grammy Awards

  • 2004, Best Spoken Word Album for Children (shared with 4 others) Winner

People’s Choice Awards, USA

Nominations

  • 1975, Favourite Motion Picture Actress
  • 1976, Favourite Motion Picture Actress

Satellite Awards

  • 2009, Special Achievement Award, Best Ensemble, Motion Picture, Nine, (shared with others) Winner

Walk of Fame

  • 1994, Star on the Walk of Fame, Motion Picture Winner

