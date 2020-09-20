Sophia Loren's Birthday: List Of Eminent Awards & Accolades Won By 'Two Women' Actress

The iconic actor Sophia Loren is celebrating her 86th birthday on Sunday, September 20. Starting her acting journey at the age of 16, Sophia garnered several unprecedented roles under her credit.
During her stellar career, she was a part of notable movies like Two Women, It Started in Naples, and more which made her reach the stardom, she is enjoying today. Sophie Loren created history in 1961 by being the first performer to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language role with her stint in Two Women. The movie showcased her as a strong-willed mother who braves and assault to save her daughter.
On Sophia Loren’s birthday, here’s taking a look at her all the accolades the highly esteemed actor won over the decades.
Sophia Loren’s Awards and Nominations
Academy Awards
Nominations:
- 1965, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Marriage Italian Style
Won:
- 1962, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Two Women
- 1991, Honorary Award for a rich career with memorable performances which has added permanent lustre to Hollywood cinema and art.
Golden Globes, USA
Nominations
- 1961, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, It Started in Naples
- 1965, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, Marriage Italian Style
- 1966, World Film Favourite – Female
- 1971, World Film Favourite – Female
- 1995, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Ready to Wear
Won:
- 1964, World Film Favourite - Female
- 1965, World Film Favourite - Female
- 1969, World Film Favourite - Female
- 1977, World Film Favourite – Female
ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards
Bambi Awards
Won:
- 1960, Best Actress International, Houseboat
- 1961, Best Actress International, Two Women
- 1962, Best Actress International, El Cid
- 1963, Best Actress International, The Condemned of Altona
- 1964, Best Actress International, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
- 1967, Best Actress International, Arabesque
- 1969, Best Actress International, More Than a Miracle
- 2007, Lifetime Achievement
ALSO READ| Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside
Cannes Film Festival
- 1961, Best Actress Winner, Two Women
Golden Globes, Italy
- 1978, Best Actor Winner, A Special Day
- 1998, Career Golden Globe winner
Grammy Awards
- 2004, Best Spoken Word Album for Children (shared with 4 others) Winner
ALSO READ| Times Akshay Kumar Made India Proud; See Full List Of International Awards
People’s Choice Awards, USA
Nominations
- 1975, Favourite Motion Picture Actress
- 1976, Favourite Motion Picture Actress
Satellite Awards
- 2009, Special Achievement Award, Best Ensemble, Motion Picture, Nine, (shared with others) Winner
Walk of Fame
- 1994, Star on the Walk of Fame, Motion Picture Winner
ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Returns To ACM Awards For “Folklore” Premiere
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.