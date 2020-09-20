Sophia Loren's Birthday: List Of Eminent Awards & Accolades Won By 'Two Women' Actress

The iconic actor Sophia Loren is celebrating her 86th birthday on Sunday, September 20. Starting her acting journey at the age of 16, Sophia garnered several unprecedented roles under her credit.

During her stellar career, she was a part of notable movies like Two Women, It Started in Naples, and more which made her reach the stardom, she is enjoying today. Sophie Loren created history in 1961 by being the first performer to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language role with her stint in Two Women. The movie showcased her as a strong-willed mother who braves and assault to save her daughter.

On Sophia Loren’s birthday, here’s taking a look at her all the accolades the highly esteemed actor won over the decades.

Sophia Loren’s Awards and Nominations

Academy Awards

Nominations:

1965, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Marriage Italian Style

Won:

1962, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Two Women

1991, Honorary Award for a rich career with memorable performances which has added permanent lustre to Hollywood cinema and art.

Golden Globes, USA

Nominations

1961, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, It Started in Naples

1965, Best Actress – Comedy or Musical, Marriage Italian Style

1966, World Film Favourite – Female

1971, World Film Favourite – Female

1995, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Ready to Wear

Won:

1964, World Film Favourite - Female

1965, World Film Favourite - Female

1969, World Film Favourite - Female

1977, World Film Favourite – Female

Bambi Awards

Won:

1960, Best Actress International, Houseboat

1961, Best Actress International, Two Women

1962, Best Actress International, El Cid

1963, Best Actress International, The Condemned of Altona

1964, Best Actress International, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

1967, Best Actress International, Arabesque

1969, Best Actress International, More Than a Miracle

2007, Lifetime Achievement

Cannes Film Festival

1961, Best Actress Winner, Two Women

Golden Globes, Italy

1978, Best Actor Winner, A Special Day

1998, Career Golden Globe winner

Grammy Awards

2004, Best Spoken Word Album for Children (shared with 4 others) Winner

People’s Choice Awards, USA

Nominations

1975, Favourite Motion Picture Actress

1976, Favourite Motion Picture Actress

Satellite Awards

2009, Special Achievement Award, Best Ensemble, Motion Picture, Nine, (shared with others) Winner

Walk of Fame

1994, Star on the Walk of Fame, Motion Picture Winner

