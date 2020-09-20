Sophia Loren's Birthday: Quotes By The Actor That Will Uplift Your Spirit

One of the world’s most iconic movie stars, Sophia Loren has built a formidable movie career effortlessly by starring in major Hollywood and Italian-based productions. Regarded as the 21st greatest female star of Classic Hollywood cinema, Sophia is celebrating her 86th birthday on Sunday, September 20.

Enrolling herself in acting classes after entering a beauty pageant, Loren began her showbiz career at the mere age of 16 and created history like no other. On the occasion of her birthday, here we have collected a few of her inspirational quotes that may help spread positivity in your life.

Sophia Loren inspirational quotes

If you haven't cried, your eyes can't be beautiful.

When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.

Getting ahead in a difficult profession requires avid faith in yourself. That is why some people with mediocre talent, but with great inner drive, go so much further than people with vastly superior talent.

It is a great advantage for a system of philosophy to be substantially true.

Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.

I've never tried to block out the memories of the past, even though some are painful. I don't understand people who hide from their past. Everything you live through helps to make you the person you are now.

The facts of life are that a child who has seen war cannot be compared with a child who doesn't know what war is except from television.

Many people think they want things, but they don't really have the strength, the discipline. They are weak. I believe that you get what you want if you want it badly enough.

After all these years, I am still involved in the process of self-discovery. It's better to explore life and make mistakes than to play it safe.

It's a mistake to think that once you're done with school you need never learn anything new.

.A woman's dress should be like a barbed-wire fence: serving its purpose without obstructing the view.

There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.

I'm a giraffe. I even walk like a giraffe with a long neck and legs. It's a pretty dumb animal, mind you.

The two big advantages I had at birth were to have been born wise and to have been born in poverty.

Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.

I always try to have a vacation.

There's no pleasure in working if you don't do the things you want to do.

