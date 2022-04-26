The trial between actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is getting crucial day by day while garnering the attention of fans and other stars. Johnny was back on the stand on April 21 amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife. The ugly spat between one of the popular star couples, turned ugly after Heard wrote an article about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp.

Now, as the trial proceeds further, there are several stars who are choosing their sides while expressing their concerns. Actor-singer Sophie Choudry is the latest celebrity to confess her views on the ongoing court trial while extending her support to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Sophie Choudry extends support to Johnny Depp amid court trial

Amid hashtags such as 'Justice for Johnny Depp’ trending on social media, the star performer penned a note on Twitter, while stating the reasons behind her decision to support the Hollywood star. Sophie recounted how someone close to her also "suffered years being married to an abusive narcissist." The actor further mentioned that her dear one's big fear was that being a man, people would not believe him.

“So happy #JohnnyDepp is speaking up! Someone very dear to me has suffered years being married to an abusive narcissist. His biggest fear was that being a man, people wouldn’t believe him. Praying this case changes that & people recognise Men get abused too! #JusticeforJohnnyDepp," Sophie wrote.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary (2009) and started dating a while later. They tied the knot in 2015. In 2016, Amber filed for divorce, alleging that Johnny had physically abused her during their marriage under the influence of drugs or alcohol. On the other hand, in his defense, the actor denied all the accusations that were levied against him.

In the latest development to the trial, on Monday, Depp was asked about a recording that was played in court where Amber was heard claiming that the actor put out a cigarette on her. Johnny denied the accusations in court and added that he may have flicked it. According to The Independent, Johnny told the court, "I can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette".

