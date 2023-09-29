Sophie-Joe Jonas Divorce: Taylor Swift Loans Apartment To Actress Amid Custody Battle

Sophie Turner, who is currently in the news owing to her divorce from Joe Jonas, is reportedly staying with her daughters at Taylor Swift's apartment in New York. Sophie and Joe are engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their kids after the actress sued the singer for wrongly withholding the children and their passports. Amid the custody battle, PEOPLE has reported that Swift has loaned Turner her plush New York apartment.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement to keep their daughters in New York amid a custody battle.

As per the new agreement, the estranged couple will have to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have two daughters Willa and Delphine.

Sophie Turner shifts to Taylor Swift's apartment until the custody battle

As per a report in PEOPLE, The Shake It Off singer keeps a Tribeca pad as an investment, but for the time being she has handed over the keys to the Game of Thrones actress. On Thursday, she was spotted leaving the residence dressed casually in grey pants, a T-shirt, and a zip-up top. She sported sunglasses and held onto her phone as she traversed the cobblestone street.

Opening up about Sophie reuniting with her daughters, a source told the portal, that the actress is happy to be back with her girls. “Sophie is doing okay. She is happy to be back with her girls. Working in Europe was very hard for her. She missed her girls," a source close to Turner told PEOPLE.

(A viral photo of Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift from their dinner date | Image: X)



Speaking about Taylor loaning her house to Turner, the source said, "Taylor has opened her home to Sophie. She is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take turns to take care of their daughters

The source told PEOPLE, "Sophie and Joe take turns seeing their girls,” who have been the subject of a contentious custody situation since their split.

Recently, an interim consent order was filed, stating that the former couple must keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. The new filing comes after Turner sued Jonas last week for wrongful retention of the couple's kids, claiming that he was withholding their passports.

Shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.