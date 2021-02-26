Sophie Okonedo And Billy Howle To Star In 'Infinite Storm' With Naomi Watts

The makers of Infinite Storm have announced that Naomi Watts will be the lead actor in the film. According to Deadline, actors Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare and Parker Sawyers have joined the cast of survival thriller Infinite Storm. The upcoming film will be directed by Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska.

Sophie Okonedo and Billy Howle to star in Naomi Watts starter Infinite Storm

Oscar nominee Sophie is known for her film Hotel Rwanda. Billy Howl who rose to fame after the release of Outlaw King will be joining the cast of Infinite Storm along with Sophie. Other actors who have joined the cast of the film are Denis O’Hare who is known for his American Horror Story and Southside With You actor Parker Sawyers. The film will be directed by Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska. The principle photography is scheduled to begin early next week in Europe.

The plot of Małgorzata Szumowska's film will revolve around Pam Bales to be portrayed by Naomi Watts. She is a mother, a nurse and a mountain guide. She is on a trek to Mount Washington when she gets caught in a blizzard. She is so daring that she rescues a stranger during the blizzard played by Billy Howl. As the night falls, the storm bears down on them. The plot will focus on how they survive the storm and help each other through it.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will be handling the international distribution of the film. The film will be produced by Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper with Naomi Watts for JamTart Productions, Maven Screen Media’s Celine Rattray, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff. Nic Marshall, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska and Kent Sanderson are the executive producers of the film. The story is written by Josh Rollins. It is based on Ty Gagne’s article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue.

Szumowska’s 2020 film Never Gonna Snow Again was recently selected as Poland’s 2021 International Oscar entrant. Sophie was seen in the Netflix series Ratched and will soon feature in the film Death on the Nile. Howle had starred in the BBC series The Serpent. Sawyers will soon be seen in the Guy Ritchie thriller Five Eyes and O’Hare will star in the HBO series The Nevers.

