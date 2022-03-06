Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expecting Their Second Baby, GoT Actor Spotted With Baby Bump

GoT actor Sophie Turner has left her fans in awe as she was recently spotted with a baby bump. The actor was seen having a walk with her husband Joe Jonas on the streets of Los Angeles when the former flaunted her baby bump. The couple started dating back in 2016 after which they became parents to a baby girl in 2020. She wore a teal green maxi dress during a recent outing with Joe.

Sophie spotted on LA streets with a baby bump

Not only this, as per E! News, "Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child." It stated that they both have siblings and did not want their daughter to be an only child, instead, they had already planned for a bigger family, earlier. Another picture that went viral on social media sees Sophie in a green-coloured ribbed buttoned dress, while Joe, who was enjoying his coffee, opted for a multi-coloured sweater and tanned pants. The post pictures Sophie's little baby bump clearly.

More on Sophie and Joe

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and then the duo tied the knot in May 2019. Joe and Sophie then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. According to a report by E! News, the couple recently purchased a new mansion in Miami.

Sophie recently celebrated her 26th birthday on February 21, 2022. She treated her fans with some glimpses from her celebrations. The X-Men actor dropped a photo that featured her along with a giant British-themed cake. The cake was designed beautifully with Queen Elizabeth's crown on the top of it. The five-layered British-themed cake had the UK flag, the London skyline and the crown.

The good news came after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas conceived a baby through surrogacy. Soon after this, Priyanka and Nick released a joint statement via their respective Instagram accounts, which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Image: Instagram/@nickjonaschopra93/hollywoodstarkids