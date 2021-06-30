Sophie Turner Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With Unseen France Wedding Photos; View

Sophie Turner recently celebrated her 2 year wedding anniversary with her husband Joe Jonas. The duo first tied the knot in Vegas on 1st May 2019, followed by formal wedding nuptials in France on 29th June 2019. To commemorate the occasion, Sophie Turner shared unseen photos from her France wedding on her Instagram.

Sophie Turner celebrates 2 years of marriage with Joe Jonas

The couple first started dating in 2016 and in 2017 the duo confirmed their engagement. In 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot. The actress shared some unseen photos from her France wedding ceremony. The photos included the couple walking down the aisle, Sophie with her bride mates, and their wedding cake. While sharing the photo, Sophie wrote "I mean… fu*k it, it’s been 2 years." The couple recently in 2020 welcomed their first child, a baby girl together.

Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's post and was all hearts. The singer left a heart eyes emoticon in the comments.

Fans react to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding photos

Fans quickly reacted to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding photos and left their comments. Fans thanked the actress for sharing the pictures with them and wrote that they were waiting for 2 years for the pictures. Another fan commented that her wedding cake was insane. While the majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sophie Turner wishes Joe Jonas on Father's day

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram and wished her husband Joe Jonas on Father's day. The actress shared a picture of the singer and in her caption wrote that Joe Jonas was the best baby daddy and it was a great joy to watch him. Sophie's caption read "Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch." Joe Jonas replied to the post and wrote "Shoutout to all my ZADDYS." Demi Lovato also reacted to the post and left laughing emoji's in the comment section.

IMAGE: SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM

