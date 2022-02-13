Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan To Star In Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’; Read Plot, Other Details

Dane DeHaan has been in the limelight ever since he starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The actor has now signed another film, and this time, it's a crime thriller titled Wardriver.

The movie also stars Game of Thrones and X- Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner. The film is being directed by Daniel Casey.

The project is said to be full of suspense and intrigue. The film is about a hacker landing in a tricky situation after a revelation related to a woman he tricked.

Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, have been signed for Wardriver, which is being termed as a splashy new crime thriller. The movie will be an addition to Berlin's virtual European Film Festival.

The plot of the movie revolves around the character Cole, played by Dane DeHaan, who cons people with the use of his hacking skills. He is later forced by a dangerous man with a criminal past to hack and empty the account of Sarah, played by Sophie Turner, of millions of dollars.

Cole later realises that an influential lawyer, linked to the mob, was using Sarah to hide his money. Cole thus decides to help Sarah out of the danger by trying to replace the stolen money and conceives a plan.

He also starts developing feelings for Sarah. The crux of the story was about Cole ignoring the warning signs of the matters that could get him into trouble and getting caught in a web of deceit and lies, the report added.

Daniel Casey is known for his work as a writer on F9: The Fast Saga. He is also working on the film Kin, which will be going on floors in Los Angeles in summer. He has also penned the script of Wardriver.

Expressing that he is delighted to be working with Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner, Casey stated that he was 'beyond excited' to be working on the film. He termed the duo as 'talented artistes', 'incredible performers'. He also said that he could not wait to bring the characters Cole and Sarah to life.

