Sophie Turner Debuts A New 'banged-up' Haircut , See Pic Inside

Sophie Turner surprised netizens as she debuted a new look. The Game of Thrones star showed off her new hairstyle in a selfie that she posted on her Instagram story. The new mommy who recently welcomed her first child with singer Joe Jonas is known for her golden tresses.

Sophie Turner debuts a new haircut

Sophie Turner's Instagram recently featured a selfie with her new haircut. The actress ditched her old look and opted for front bangs. While she shared her selfie showing off her new look, Turner wrote "Ya gals bang'd up".

The actress recently welcomed her first child, a daughter together with her husband Joe Jonas. Sophie had shared various pictures on her Instagram showing off her bump. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Sophie Turner celebrates 2 years of marriage with Joe Jonas

The couple had two ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and the second one in France. Sophie Turner took to her Instagram and shared photos from her wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The actress shared a series of photos from her wedding that featured friends and family. In one of the photos, Joe and Sophie were seen sitting inside a swimming pool. While sharing the photos, Sophie wrote "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat."

Joe Jonas Mother's Day wish for wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas shared a never-seen-before picture of a heavily pregnant Sophie Turner on the occasion of Mother's Day. The singer also shared a photo of himself with his mother and wished both of them on the special occasion. While sharing the photo, Joe wrote "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums".

On the work front, the actress rose to prominence for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones. The show is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. The actress was last seen onscreen in the movie Dark Phoenix. Sophie played the role of Jean Grey and the movie follows the story of Jean and how she becomes mentally unstable and consumed by the rage due to her traumatic past and slowly transforms into the Phoenix.

IMAGE: SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM

