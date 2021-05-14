Sophie Turner Feels ‘sickened’ With Paparazzi For Clicking Daughter's Pics Secretly

Game of Thrones fame actress Sophie Turner feels ‘sickened' with the paparazzi after they click her daughter Wills picture without any permission. In a now-deleted video that was earlier uploaded on Instagram, the 24-year-old actress tried to warn the photographers to stop following her and her daughter as she doesn’t want her little one to be clicked at all.

Sophie Turner warns paparazzi to stop clicking daughter's pics

The video was recorded in the dark with her face hardly visible, Turner said, “I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and me and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is that I explicitly do not want those photos out there. Calling it ‘creepy’ to click her child’s picture without permission, Sophie further said, “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

HE AQUÍ A LA MISMÍSIMA SOPHIE TURNER PIDIENDO QUE BORREN LAS FOTOS Y DEJEN A WILLA JONAS EN PAZ. pic.twitter.com/uSuQMA6ouh — jenn (@jennioooph) May 12, 2021

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were blessed with a baby girl on July 22, 2020. After the birth of their little one, the couple has managed to refrain her from the eye of the public and has not even shared her picture on any of their social media handles. Previously on Mother's Day, Sophie shared a post on Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It's my favourite job I've ever had." The couple got married in an intimate, secret ceremony, back in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. There, they exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. Just two months after their secret wedding, the two got married again in France with close friends and family in attendance.



(Image credit: SOPHIET/ Instagram)

