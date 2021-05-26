Sophie Turner Gets Furious At Husband Joe Jonas For THIS Reason; Take A Look

On May 25, 2021, Joe Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video and a picture featuring himself and his brother, Kevin Jonas. In the first video, Joe can be seen eating a Get Mind Right's bar while relaxing on a black chair. The second picture showed him posing with the bar while his brother Kevin sneaks in. Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner got furious as she did not like her hubby grabbing the bite of her snack.

Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas enjoys a snack bar alone

In the video, Joe can be seen sporting an all-black outfit that matches with the black velvety chair. Joe captioned his post, "No @kevinjonas you cannot have my @get_mindright bar. Brothers... am I right? @amazonlifestyle". As he enjoyed the snack alone, without sharing it with his wife Sophie and brother Kevin, Sophie got furious and expressed her annoyance in the comments section of the post.

As soon as the picture and video were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers were also quick enough to react in the comments section. Sophie, too, commented, "F***iiinn hell!!!!". A fan commented, "Beautiful smile" with a fire emoticon. A netizen commented, "You are an entire vibe lately" with a praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "Haha. Kevin popping out".

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been married since May 1, 2019. Sophie Turner's Instagram is filled with snippets featuring herself and her hubby, Joe. Recently, the actor dropped a series of throwback pictures to celebrate the two years of their wedding anniversary. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying their time together in the swimming pool, while several other snaps were captured on their wedding day. She captioned the post, "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat".

Many of her fans and followers rushed to drop congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post. Many celebrities too dropped their wishes in the comments. Hailey Bieber commented, "everything". Duckie Thot wrote, "happy anniversary!" with a kissing face and red heart. Rebecca Corbin-Murray called the couple, "Legends". Derrick Barry wrote, "Happy Anniversary superstars!".

