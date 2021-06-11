Sophie Turner Is 'beyond Pumped' For 'In The Heights' Film; Cheers For Her 'mate' Corey

Sophie Turner recently sends her best wishes to her friend, Corey Hawkins, ahead of the release of the latter's film, In The Heights. On June 10, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the poster of the 2021 musical drama film. Sharing the poster still on Instagram Stories, Sophie Turner said that she is beyond pumped for her mate, Corey Hawkins, who plays one of the leads in In The Heights cast.

Sophie Turner excited for Corey Hawkins' 'In The Heights'

As seen in Sophie Turner's Instagram Stories, she shared a poster image of the film, featuring, Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera. Sharing her excitement about the film's release, Turner also shared that it will be out on June 11 on HBO Max. She said, "Tomorrow on HBO Max. Let's goooooo".

IMAGE: SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

Here, Sophie Turner reposted an Instagram post shared by In The Heights' official Instagram handle. Originally, this Instagram post was shared by film's director Jon M. Chu on his official Instagram handle. The poster image sees Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera's stills on a wall. It reads, "In theatres | HBO Max lights up June 11". The caption on In The Heights' official Instagram post read as "#Repost @jonmchu June 11th 2021 get your vaccine and go See it on the biggest movie screen you possibly can!! Let’s be together again. #InTheHeightsMovie".

About 'In The Heights'

In The Heights is a musical drama film helmed by Jon M. Chu. Based on the stage musical of the same name by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the screenplay is penned by Quiara Alegría Hudes. I. In The Heights cast ensemble stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits.

The musical drama flick had its world premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 4, 2021. The film was released today on June 11 in theatres. In The Heights is also streaming on HBO Max for a month. The movie received positive reviews from critics and Jon M. Chu's direction was praised, with the story and the musical numbers.

IMAGE: SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.