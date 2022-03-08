Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Appear At Paris Fashion Week Amid Reported Second Pregnancy

Actor Sophie Turner and her singer-husband Joe Jonas recently made it to the headlines, after the news of their second pregnancy surfaced online. Amid the news surfacing online, the couple recently attended Paris Fashion Week on March 7 as the two were spotted heading to the Louis Vuitton show.

The couple who are already parents to a daughter, Willa, is reportedly ready to welcome their second child. Though the two have kept mum about it, however, frenzied fans are excited to know more about the couple's second child. The two had tied the knot in 2019 twice, technically—first in a surprise ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and then again in a large, lavish ceremony in Sarrians, France.

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas make public appearance at Paris Fashion Week

For the fashion show, Sophie was seen dressed in a leather pinafore dress and white crop top along with a black Louis Vuitton purse and bright red sandals. While for her singer husband, Joe he complimented his wife in black in a checkered jacket that he teamed up with a black shirt and pants.



While the fans who were taking a close watch at the Game of Thrones star to spot the baby bump were disappointed as she hid the same with her pants. The couple sparked pregnancy rumours last month after they were clicked heading out for a brunch outing during which Turner seemed to have shown her baby bump. According to reports by E-News, though the couple is set to make any official announcement on the same, however, a source close to the International portal confirmed about the same and revealed that the two are expecting their second child.

As far as their first child is concerned, the coupe has been quite strict with their privacy. Willa. The couple has been extremely strict about their daughter's public appearances and has requested the paparazzi to not publish any photos of the little one to maintain her privacy.

Meanwhile, earlier, Sophie was spotted having a walk with her husband Joe Jonas on the streets of Los Angeles when the former flaunted her baby bump. The couple started dating back in 2016 after which they became parents to a baby girl in 2020. She wore a teal green maxi dress during a recent outing with Joe.

IMAGE: Instagram/sophietupdate