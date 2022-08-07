Sophie Turner, Joey King & More Unlike Johnny Depp's ‘Victory Post’ Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended on June 1, 2022, after a Virginia court ruled in favour of the Mortdecai actor with Heard being directed to pay a sizable compensation to her ex-husband. Soon after winning the infamous defamation suit, Depp took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a long "victory" post against the Aquaman actor. Fans, as well as celebrities, poured immense love into the post by either commenting on it or simply liking it, but it looks like all of the likes on Depp's post are now vanishing.

H'wood celebs unlike Johnny Depp's ‘Victory Post’

While Ellen Barkin and Julia Fox were among others who backed Heard, actors including Kate Moss, Sophie Turner, Robert Downey Jr, Jason Momoa, Vanessa Paradis and more showed their silent support towards the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Twitter users have now claimed that celebrities like Sophie Turner, Joey King, Bella Hadid, and Robert Downey Jr. among a host of others have removed their likes from Johnny Depp's Instagram post which he uploaded after emerging victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard.

celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 4, 2022

🧵: Celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp (will keep updating): — illumi (@SGmymindandme) August 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the respective celebs have not made any statement on the matter so far, but their recent stance indicates that they have decided to remain neutral on the high-profile case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

After winning his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a post which read, "False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me." Take a look at it here:

It was also noted that Depp, who had only 12 million followers on Instagram, witnessed a 2X jump in the numbers in between the legal tussle with Heard. The actor's followers rose to 26 million by the time he won the case.

Image: Instagram/@joeyking/@sophiet/AP