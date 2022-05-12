Sophie Turner On Filming Heavy GOT Scenes At Young Age: 'I'll Exhibit Symptoms Of Trauma'

Sophie Turner has been in the headlines ever since the actor announced her pregnancy with her husband Joe Jonas. As The Thirteenth Tale star is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life, on the professional front, Turner became a household name after starring as Sansa Stark in the highly talked-about series Game of Thrones.

The American fantasy drama Game of Thrones has a massive fan base all across the globe and is much loved by the audience which resulted in its successful running of eight seasons. Sophie was loved as Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama. Recently, the actor opened up on her career and early Game of Thrones success and also reflected on filming heavy scenes at such a young age.

Sophie Turner on filming heavy scenes in GOT

In a recent interview with Jessica Chastain for The Cut, Sophie Turner talked about her career. Turner said,

"For ten years, I felt like I needed to be the person that everyone else saw because I was growing up and I didn't know anything else." She continued, "Other than the character that I was playing in Game of Thrones and then other people's perceptions of me, I didn't have time to figure out who I was as a person. At that age, I don't think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter."

For the unversed, Sophie Turner was just 15 years old when she debuted as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The series ran for many seasons and Sophie was one of those few cast members who reprised her role in all the eight seasons. Now, when the actor is 26 years old, she turns back and looks at the potential effects of filming the violent series. Adding to this, the Survive star said,

"The subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn't get traumatized," she said. "I'm sure I'll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road. At that age, I don't think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter. And the first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks."

Further talking about how Game of Thrones ended and she evolved as a person. Turner said,

"When Game of Thrones ended, I started developing, like, a personal life and then finally a taste for what I actually wanted to do in my work and things like that"

On the work front, Turner is currently starring as Margaret Ratliff in the miniseries The Staircase which is based on the true-crime documentary of the same name.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@GAMEOFTHRONES/AP