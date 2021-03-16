Sophie Turner On The Favourite Job She Has Ever Had; Shares A Note Of Gratitude

Sophie Turner is one of the prolific actors in the industry whose performance in the series Game Of Thrones garnered tons of praises and love from the audience. She recently shared an interesting detail on social media about her favourite job and wrote a note of gratitude for her husband Joe Jonas and her baby girl.

Sophie Turner’s favourite job

Sophie Turner recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet note for her husband Joe Jonas and baby daughter, Willa. In the note, she stated how she was grateful to the two loves of her life for making her a mama. She then mentioned Joe Jonas and her beautiful baby girl Willa and added how being a mother was the favourite job she has ever had.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married at a chapel in Las Vegas in 2019 and recently became parents of a baby girl, Willa, in July 2020. As they are all set to welcome another child into their family, Sophie Turner has been enjoying her motherhood all over again. As the couple hasn’t shared any photos of their daughter, fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Sophie Turner’s daughter.

Sophie Turner recently shared a powerful note for all her fans and followers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In the note, she wrote how women have been taught to accept injustice and added how people have seen women around the world stripped of their rights and livelihoods and girls suffer without access to education and health resources. She then mentioned that with the world turned upside down over the past year, it's even more important to imagine a future where every woman can seize her inherent power. In the end, she urged everyone whether they were ready for this change and asked them to support her in the ‘power to change’ campaign. Sophie Turner's Instagram was filled with her fans' reactions who praised her powerful note and supported her by adding encouraging comments on her post. Many of them also wished her a happy women’s day.