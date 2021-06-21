Sophie Turner Pens A Hilarious Wish For Her 'baby Daddy' Joe Jonas On Father's Day 2021

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram on June 20 to post a picture of Joe Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. In the picture, Joe Jonas was seen posing in front of a decorated table. It was decorated with Happy Father's Day balloon banner and blue balloons all around. Joe Jonas was spotted donning a flag-printed shirt paired with denim shorts. He was seen carrying a spatula and a drink can in both hands.

Jonas accessorized his look with a fanny bag, cap, and sunglasses. Sophie Turner penned a heartfelt note wishing her 'baby daddy'. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe, you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch."

Fans in a huge number complimented Joe Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. Several users joked about him holding several things while posing. Interestingly, users also pointed out about the sneakers kept in the freezer which were spotted in the picture. JD Dillard called it special while Demi Lovato posted three laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Sophie Turner flaunts her abs in new pictures

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her abs while she donned her favourite brands. She wore blue shorts, a blue striped bikini top and completed her look with a blue denim jacket complemented with red pockets. She also shared a mirror selfie in the series of photos. Sophie mentioned the brand in her caption. She wrote, "Oh Louis my love" and added blue emoticons. Fans in a huge number complimented her for her fit body.

A peek into Sophie Turner's Instagram

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a Las Vegas wedding in 2019. The actor earlier shared some pictures from the day while wishing him on their 2nd anniversary. She added a picture of the couple spending time in the swimming pool at a party. She also shared a few pictures of having a gala time with her bridesmaids. Sophie wore a white silk jumpsuit for her Vegas wedding.

IMAGE: SOPHIE TURNER'S INSTAGRAM

