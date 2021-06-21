Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photo From Pregnancy Days On Father's Day 2021

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner pulled out her special decor skills to give her husband Joe Jonas a stunning Father’s Day tribute. While doing so, she also shared a special tribute for her own father. Taking to her Instagram story, Sophie uploaded a never-seen-before photo from her pregnancy days. In the picture, Sophie and her father can be seen having a gala time together. Check out Sophie’s Father’s Day tribute below:

Sophie Turner wishes her husband Joe Jonas

Apart from wishing her own father, the actor also had something special planned for her husband Joe. Sophie shared a photo of Jonas posing beside a blue and silver balloon arch that read “Happy Father’s Day”. Carrying a spatula in one hand and Koozie in another, Jonas donned an ‘ultimate’ father look that left fans amused.

“Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there”, said Sophie. “Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe, you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch,” she continued. Take a look at the post shared by the actor here:

In another Instagram story, Sophie posted another funny picture of Joe saying “Happy 1st Father’s Day to this cool cat”. Jonas and Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, last summer. Here’s taking a quick look at Sophie Turner’s Instagram story:

In the month of May, Turner and Jonas celebrated their second marriage anniversary together. On the special occasion, Sophie said, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat”. On the other hand, Jonas wrote “Married for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet”.

In a previous interview with CBS, Jonas spoke about what the first year of his daughter’s life has been like, especially in quarantine. He said that he is always moving and travelling but to be in one place for a solid amount of time and to be able to spend time with his family is a grateful thing. He added that his daughter is “gorgeous” and that spending time at home with Willa and Turner has been “amazing.”

(Image: Sophie Turner Instagram)

