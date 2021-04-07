Sophie Turner Strikes A Pose For A Piña Colada; Leaves A Hilarious Comment

Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner recently uploaded mirror selfies to let her fans know that she is ready to have her piña colada. The mini-photo shoot with a mirror in her outdoors flaunted Sophie's summer style. The mirror selfies also prompted Sophie to leave a hilarious comment under her post for her fans. Check out Sophie Turner's Instagram post here!

Sophie Turner wants a piña colada

Clad in a green dress with a patterned shirt, Sophie struck a pose in front of her mirror. To beat the summer heat, the young actress wrote in her caption that she would like to have her piña colada now. Sophie Turner took this opportunity to leave a hilarious comment under her post writing that she knows her mirror is dirty, to which several people responded with laughing emojis.

Joe Jonas and Netizens' react to Sophie Turner's photos

Husband Joe Joans did not miss this chance to gush over his wife as he left a comment writing 'talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopper, spectacular' in reference to the famous Lady Gaga video. Joe Jonas was not alone as several media personalities flooded the comment section with compliments for the young actress. Several fans commented about how Sophie was glowing and many wrote 'Beautiful mama' under the post. Another fan funnily asked Sophie to provide them with a season eight of Game Of Thrones.

Pic Credit: Sophie Turner IG

A peek at Sophie Turner's Instagram

The young actress enjoys a following of over 15 million followers on Instagram and often posts selfies and pictures with her husband. Recently, the actress shared a selfie after getting all glammed up for a Friday night and writing in the caption 'gotta get down on friday'. I another post, Sophie struck a famous pose while buried in snow and hilariously asked her fans to name her next album.

Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas

The couple got married in 2019 and had their first child in July 2020. The duo does not miss to flaunt their romance online as Sophie shared several throwback pictures with her husband wherein in one of the pictures, Sophie appeared to flaunt her big baby bump. Check out Sophie Turner's photos on her social media here.

Promo Pic credit: Sophie Turner IG

