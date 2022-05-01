Sophie Turner Talks About Embracing Motherhood; Reveals How It Made Her A Better Actor

Sophie Turner, who's all set to welcome her second baby with singer Joe Jonas, recently spoke about embracing motherhood and how it has helped her to connect more with emotions such as family bonding. In a conversation with The Wrap, Turner stated that the 'concept of family' has made her a 'much more emotional' being, as the empathy has heightened and familial feelings are overflowing.

She further added, "It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.” Explaining why motherhood has aided her in becoming a better actor, Sophie said that the only way to hone one's acting skills is "to experience as much life as possible."

Sophie Turner talks about how motherhood has made her a better actor

Talking about bringing such experiences into acting, Sophie said motherhood is just a part that she could 'bring in' and hopefully it helps her performance in one way or another. Turner is also a mother to her and Joe Jonas' first child, daughter Willa Jonas. The duo welcomed her in July 2020.

The couple has been very strict in maintaining their daughter's privacy, only sharing some pictures documenting Sophie's pregnancy. According to Teen Vogue, Joe had earlier spoken about fatherhood, saying that the experience is "amazing" and that Willa is "gorgeous."

In mid-2021, Sophie even called out the paparazzi for taking pictures of Willa without her consent, and called the stint "creepy" and “disgusting." Taking to her social media, Turner also asked the photographers to stop following her family. The duo's second child will join the Jonas clan children, including Kevin's two daughters, Alena and Valentina, as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's child they welcomed via surrogacy.

What's on Sophie Turner's work front?

Sophie shot to fame with her performance as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones. She will now be seen in another HBO series, The Staircase. The American true-crime drama, created and written by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn also stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Odessa Young among others. It revolves around a novelist, who's accused of murdering his wife Kathleen. It will premiere on May 5.

(IMAGE: AP)